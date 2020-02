ZICTA director general Patrick Mutimushi says the self proclaimed prophet Andrew Ejimande a.k.a. Seer 1 did not follow the Facebook Commounity Standards and so his Facebook page was blocked.

ZICTA does work with the Police and Facebook to prevent criminal acts on social media but the action of bringing down Facebook pages is done by FB itself.

Mr Mutimushi says any person with a complaint from social media platforms should report to the Police or ZICTA instead of just talking about it.