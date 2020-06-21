WE DO NOT HAVE ANY NOTIFICATION CONCERNING THE PLANNED YOUTH DEMO. – POLICE

Police in Lusaka has charged that it has not received or sanctioned any planned and demonstration by youths which is said to be held tomorrow June 22, 2020.

Acting Police Chief Spokesperson Danny Mwale said the police have not allowed any person to stage a demonstration

” Therefore, we would like to advise those planning to demonstrate not to go ahead as procedure was not followed.

Those that would do so will be met with the full wrath of the law as our officers will be on alert as usual” Mwale said in a statement.