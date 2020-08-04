We Do Not Need Accreditation To Monitor Or Conduct NRCs Issuance Sensitization Programmes – Chipenzi.

GEARS Initiative Zambia says it is dismayed at the position taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs to stop organizations and individuals interested in monitoring the issuance of NRCs in Zambia.

GEARS Initiative Zambia Executive Director McDonald Chipenzi says it is imperative for the Ministry to understand that organizations or citizens do not need accreditation to monitor or conduct sensitization programmes on the issuance of NRCs exercise going on around the country as this is their civic duty, right and responsibility.

Mr. Chipenzi says the Ministry should have been happy and encouraging those organizations, institutions and individuals intending to do so at their own cost to proceed to enhance credibility, transparency and accountability in the process.

He says demanding for accreditation to monitor the exercise is courting suspicions and is asking stakeholders not to also participate in the community awareness raising on the need for those eligible to turn out in numbers to obtain the NRCs since these stakeholders will not be accredited.

Mr. Chipenzi explains that the issuance of NRCs exercise is not an ordinary exercise but one that is done for the purpose of facilitating for the registration of voters for the 2021 Elections.