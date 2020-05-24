WE DON’T EXIST FOR PURPOSES OF BEATING PEOPLE – PF SECURITY CHAIR WARNS UNRULY YOUTHS

The Patriotic Front PF Security Committee has warned youths within the party that their existence in the party’s security structure is not intended to harass or beat people but should be instrumental in party mobilization.

PF Lusaka Province Security Committee Chairman Eddie Gowa said yesterday that youths should not misrepresent being referred to as foot soldiers of the party as clearance to beat anyone but that there intended existence is to mobilize for the party.

Mr Gowa told youths who gathered for a meeting at the NPPR that youths in the security wing should instead of harassing others, encourage those without voters’ cards to register as well as attract those that left the party to rejoin in order to grow numbers in the party.

*Ubu ubu soldier bwesu, tebwakuma abantu nakalya iyo*, Mr Gowa cautioned.

He said as leader of the party’s security wing in the province and the Intercity branch, it is his desire to have all members that ditched the PF for other political parties to rejoin and as such, the youths will work towards bringing back those that left the party.

He however, warned that all those rejoining the party should exhibit high levels of discipline and follow the party’s laid down procedure in order to be readmitted back to PF.

He said it is only discipline that will help all youths work hard.

And speaking at the same event, PF Security Committee Vice Chairperson Davies Mubanga called on youths in the party not to get instructions from individuals that are not in any of the party structures only bent on destroying the party.

Mr Mubanga said all youths should take it upon themselves to protect the party from destruction by also refusing to be used by some elements to insult leaders using social media platforms.