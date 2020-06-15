WE DON’T HAVE A PROBLEM WITH ONLINE VOTER REGISTRATION -AVAP

…Demystifies speculations on online voter registration and calls for the support of the changes in the electoral process in the wake of covid-19

By Smart Eagles

The Anti-Voter Apathy Project AVAP has welcomed the new developments in the electoral process as recently announced by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) among the online voter registration.

Last week, ECZ announced that voter registration will be held in October 2020 and has been reduced from 60 to 30 days due to the tight deadline before the elections.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano announced that due to limited time before the election, the commission after consultations had to reduce the period to ensure the deadline is met.

In an interview with Smart Eagles, AVAP Executive Director Richwell Mulwani has welcomed the new developments and called for the support of the pronouncements so that the commission meets their mandate to deliver a successful election.

Mr Mulwani has also demystified speculations regarding online voter registration adding that the process still requires the physical presence of an individual before concluding the registration process.

“The online voter registration is not a complete process because the picture has to be taken as well as finger prints before a voter’s card is issued physically by the ECZ “he said and called for scrutiny of unverified social media speculations and misinformation that might derail confidence in the electoral system.