By Daily Star Reporter

We don’t need to buy votes for Hakainde Hichilema who has lost five times in a row to lose in 2021, PF media director Sunday Chanda has said.

Responding to allegations that the ruling party was buying votes through hijacking the social cash transfer exercise by obtaining NRCs from citizens in exchange for money (K1,600), Chanda refuted claims and said they were falsehoods perpetuated by the opposition UPND.

He alleged that the opposition party’s aim was to divert the attention of the public from questions being raised about Hichilema and his involvement in privatization.

He said this when he featured on Hot FM’s what’s hot in the news program today.

And when one of the presenters asked why the registration of beneficiaries was being done by PF officials “as the case was in Kabwata,” Chanda said “Let’s agree that there have been serious distortions around this matter. And some of these distortions are clearly calculated. We know that those of our colleagues, those of our competitors who are specialized in twisting, giving anything that government is doing a bad name will jump at any opportunity and discredit a program as descent as this one.”

Chanda said that to allege that the PF was jumping on the said program was highly inaccurate.

“You may wish to also note that we have elections I think in the next 11 months and everything that government does, everything that PF does will not receive any accolades from the opposition. The story has been ‘baleshita ama reg (they are buying NRCs)’ and we know that buying, acquiring or selling documents such as an NRC is criminal. Who says seni mutantame mushitishe ama reg (come, line up and sell your NRCs), who does that? Clearly there has been an agenda by our colleagues to divert attention from what has been obtaining,” Chanda said.

“This is all coming from UPND. The idea is to shift public attention from questions being raised about Mr Hichilema and his role in privatisation, clearly that is what it is. We saw him twitting and saying no K1600, you say no to it, etc.”

However, Mutale Mwanza, one of the presenters told Chanda that the opposition leader did not tweet what Chanda was alleging but instead said in his tweet that “hi friends, I hope you are enjoying the weekend. K1600, zangena?” of which Chanda said it was politics at play and he knew what the opposition leader was trying to communicate.

When Chanda was told by presenters that there were no details to Hichilema’s tweet, he said there was no need to give details.

“It is as good as him saying Hon Nawakwi has a crush on him. He doesn’t give us details. Probably he is the one who has a crush over Hon Nawakwi. He doesn’t give details. So what I am saying is that the calculation is very clear from the UPND, divert public attention from critical questions that the people are asking for Mr Hichilema to account regarding his role in privatization exercise,” he said.

He accused Hichilema of attempting to demonise a decent program aimed at helping the most vulnerable affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

When presenters further attempted to ask Chanda based on the report the radio station has of beneficiaries being registered through ward offices or officials in Kabwata and that there was a case in Kabwata where there was direct involvement with the party, he interrupted the presenter by saying “iyo ni beans. That is beans being prepared by the opposition. And I will be very clear with you…there is no party official unless that party official works for the ministry. This is a government program, how does a party come in?”

He also responded to allegations that the party has been trying to buy votes by saying “we don’t need to buy votes. The UPND, this is coming from the UPND. They told you and told the Zambian people that 2006 that Levy Mwanawasa was buying votes. They lost to Levy in 2006, HH lost to MMD in 2008, he lost in 2011, he lost in 2015 in 2016. 2021, the same story. Why do we need to buy votes, he lost five times in a row, why do we need to buy votes for him to lose