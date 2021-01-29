We Don’t Want Black & White Ballot Papers for Councillors in 2021 – Simataa

ECZ PLANS TO PRINT LOCAL GOVT BALLOTS FROM CITY MARKET EXPOSED

By CIC Reporter | 28 Jan 21 | Lusaka

UPND firebrand aspiring councillor for Kamwala Ward 5, Hon. Mainda Simataa was today denied entry to ECZ CEO Patrick Nshindano’s office by security when he went to query him on why ECZ had sub-contracted a local unregistered PF print shop in city market to print black and white local government ballots for councillors in the August 2021 elections.

“I want to officially alert all the 1,652+ aspiring councillors in ZAMBIA and other stakeholders to know that Nshindano and Chulu have cut a deal to have our local government ballot papers printed at city market instead of Dubai,” said Simataa, who’s also spokesperson for a national consortium of UPND Councillors known as the United Councillors Coalition.

Simataa said it was outrageous, crooked and unacceptable of ECZ to undermine and sabotage the election of councillors by printing their ballots in black and white, and in undesignated places, when they were paying nomination fees, and producing campaign materials in colour.

“This city market black and white scam stinks of corruption; it not only sends a very bad signal to voters that councillors are lesser leaders, but it also puts off voters from casting a vote for us, we won’t look youthful and attractive, ECZ wants to make us look like dead wood”.

And UPND Chikobo ward councillor Reagan Mubatsa who was a victim of black and white ballots in 2016, says the printing of ballots from city market is a serious breach of ECZ regulations as it affords a loophole for PF criminals to do ballot-stuffing which happened in 2016, but was curtailed by alert observors.

Simataa has given the commission 48 hours to come clean on the matter, before he spills the beans on who issued, and is benefitting from the black and white ballot printing tender.