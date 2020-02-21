By Patson Chilemba

We don’t want to pre-empt the names of the people nvolved in the gassing because they may run away, says ruling PF member Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM)

Speaking to Daily Revelation on the call by the Church to interrogate him for saying that he knew the people behind the gassing incidences around the country, Mwamba said he did not necessarily need to go public over his allegations, saying he was a former defence minister.

He said there were so many channels of communicating the matter with the police and other relevant authorities.

“As I speak to you now, how do they know that maybe I have already communicated and they are investigating? We don’t want to pre-empt that people should know that it’s this one because they may run away. You understand?” Mwamba said.

However, police have not announced formal investigations to the public into the gassing incidences. The message that has been communicated to the public indicates that they too are not aware on the source of the gassing incidences that have engulfed the country.

Other stakeholders have accused government of being behind the gassing in order to pin the blame on some opposition figures whom they view as a threat, as well as to declare a state of emergency to clamp down on people’s right to assemble, in view of public matters such as the debates over Constitutional Amendment Bill 10, which President Edgar Lungu wants to use to entrench himself in power.

On Sunday, Mwamba was quoted in the media saying he knew the people behind the gassing but it’s now two days and the police have not moved in to make a follow up on his statement.

At a media briefing on the prevailing gassing situation in the country, bishop Paul Mususu who spoke on behalf of the Church in Zambia, said Mwamba should provide the police with facts that would lead to the arrest of the culprit.

Bishop Mususu said Mwamba’s devulving of information on who is involved would even minimize on prayers which the Church has called upon.

“Yes you are right my sister, it can’t be from Sunday up to today, and no movement. As a Church, we are saying the police should move in and get facts as he knows and arrest these people to minimize even on the prayers,” Bishop Mususu said.