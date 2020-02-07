Recently there has been a wide outcry from a cross section of society following tribal remarks attributed to PF members namely Chanda Nyela, Bizwell Mutale and Nkandu Luo. Some people have gone on to demand that President Lungu says something, outrightly condemn these tribal remarks by members of his party and being orchestrated on his behalf and that of the PF in general.

We doubt that President Lungu will do or say anything about all this.

We say this because this is not the first time that tribalism has reared it’s ugly head since President Lungu assumed power. In 2015/16 we had Chishimba Kambwili, Mumbi Phiri and Davies Chama desparang the Tonga. The trio even engaged in a war of words with the Southern province chiefs when the loyal establishment in the province tried to defend its subjects, culture and heritage. President Lungu did nothing then. In fact the President himself during the Chawama by-election in 2015 referred to the UPND as ‘ichipani chaba kachema’. When Kambwili left the PF, he claimed that he was instructed by the President to campaign on tribal lines. Who can doubt him given that the utterances have continued long after his departure?

Recently Masautso Tembo the Sinda independent MP told the people of Petauke, during a by-election there, not to vote for the UPND candidate because the leader of the UPND is a Tonga. Again in the run into the 2016 General elections, Lameck Mangani and Panji Kaunda ran a campaign in Eastern province dabbed ‘wako ni wako’. A number of times Davies Mwila has traveled to Eastern province to demand that the people of that province vote for President Lungu ‘because he is one of them’.

Now this behavior is not only a blatant violation of the electoral act but is also a crime under the Zambian penal code and a violation of the constitution. If the police, judiciary and ECZ had acted against these acts, this would not have persisted. By now these characters should have been facing the law and some of them even convicted just like Kambwili is being prosecuted for asking a road construction worker why he came all the way from India to deny Zambians of such basic jobs.

The police can’t do anything about this tribalism because it’s deemed to be to the benefit of the PF and President Lungu. We doubt that the PF have the courage or let alone be willing to debate the individual qualities of President Lungu against those of Hakainde Hichilema. This has been worsened further by the PF’s poor performance in its 8 years of rule especially on the economic and corruption fronts. It doesn’t help matters for them that Hichilema is hailed as ‘an economic manager’ a strong selling point given the economic melt down the country finds itself in. So the easiest way out for them is to attack Hichilema’s tribe.

Given all this it would take a lot of courage and self sacrifice for President Lungu to condemn tribalism. There is a feeling that he feels this is his strongest campaign strategy running against an individual such as Hichilema.

The PF may find it politically expedient to engage in tribal politics but at what cost to national unity, to themselves as a party and to President Lungu’s legacy?

Zambia Political Blog.