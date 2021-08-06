By Hon. Favourite Musangu

Today at Mununga area we escaped death after two live rounds were fired on us by the officer-in-charge of puta police station here in Chienge. Information reaching us is that the officer in question wants to arrest me 7 days before poll day and also wants to impound my vehicle.

The reasons behind such barbaric acts towards us by those who swore to protect human life are unclear.

We have committed no crime towards anybody. Our call has always been that the police should act professionally, however these actions by the police are an insult to the tenets of democracy. Let me put it on record that we have reported several cases that have been committed by the PF towards to the police and the officer in question has been reluctant to do anything.

The world must know that our lives are now threatened.

However, we will not relent, we are not just one person, we are a movement and we will rise. To our supporters dont despair stand tall coz this is a sign of victory

My name is Favourite Musangu and am standing for Member of Parliament.