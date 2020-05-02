ZAMBIA has recorded 10 more new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, some frontline health workers have lamented that they are now feeling that they are being used to fundraise for the PF in the name of COVID-19.

Updating the nation yesterday, health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya said as the country’s capacity to test increases, more cases were being recorded.

He also said more successes were being scored in terms of recoveries and progress in the cases being managed in facilities.

He said in the last 24 hours, a patient from the Copperbelt had been discharged, bringing the number of patients discharged to 75.

“Amongst the cases that we have discharged in the last three days includes the 74-year-old man who was a big worry as announced in President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s speech earlier on…. Further, there was a 63-year-old man from Kanyama…is very stable and is being discharged today,” Dr Chilufya said.

He said the three-months-old baby who was severely ill was yesterday reportedly stabilising and was being weaned off oxygen.

He said more cases have continued to be identified through mass screening and “we expect to see a surge in numbers”.

“So out of the 395 tests that we conducted yesterday, we have recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19. And these 10 cases are described as follows: three are contacts to known cases in Lusaka and we have three that are identified during the routine screening as they present with various conditions at the University Teaching Hospital, five were individuals screened during targeted community screening,” he said.

Dr Chilufya said all the victims were stable.

“Therefore, the cumulative number of CVID-19 stands at 119 and the death toll remains at three. Like I emphasized in my preamble, 75 out of 119 have recovered and these have been discharged and are home today.”

He added that the number of cases still active in health care faciliies stands at 41 – 35 in Lusaka and six on the Copperbelt.

Meanwhile, some health workers at COVID centres have lamented that their colleagues who were confined to the quarantine centre at Courtyard Hotel after they contracted the coronavirus were left to use public transport after being discharged.

The health workers said it was saddening that no one cared how their colleagues would go to their respective homes after the were discharged.

“Disappointing enough, amongst our colleagues who were tested positive, who went to Courtyard hotel, after testing negative were made to use a bus going home yet our minister is busy calling us a heroes and heroines,” lamented the health workers.

They said although the health workers were working tirelessly to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, the morale at the COVID centre was low.

“Ever since we opened the COVID centre, to start with, honorable Chilufya (Chitalu) has never been here. We have been working for more than a month without knowing what is there for us, what… in case we died no one knows. Who works in such compromising conditions without knowing what they are working for? We are wondering where the donations they keep receiving every day go to. The mood here is low and others want to leave because such is not what we expected from our minister and all those whom we work under. People here are feeling like being used to fundraise for the party. Those that want to leave, their results are being hidden that only the minister can decide who should leave,” the worker said.

Early this month Dr Chilufya announced that President Edgar Lungu had ordered that frontline health workers in the COVID-19 fight be given incentives but the status quo was the exact opposite.

And some truck drivers under mandatory quarantine at the University of Zambia fear they may catch the virus as conditions were not ideal.

One of the drivers said the drivers were made to scramble for food and were not given masks and hand sanitisers.

And religious affairs minister Godfridah Sumaili told churches and religious organisations that if they have not obtained certification, they should not meet or open their places of worship.

Reverend Sumaili said those that had obtained certification to meet should also meet all health guidelines.