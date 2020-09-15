WE EXPLAIN WHY NSHINDANO WANTS TO GET RID OF THE VOTERS ROLL

The same voters roll that will be used in the by elections this week on Thursday is the same voters roll that Nshindano wants to abolish next month.

What’s the reasoning behind that kind of crookedness?

The answer is simple ;

1: They know that if the current voters roll is used and maintained, ECL has no chance of reelection, after all he only scraped past the 50% mark with 13,000 votes in 2016.

2: They want to create an artificial voters roll that will register more voters in certain regional areas and neglect other parts of the country.

The same way Kampyongo is running the NRC program is the same way Nshindano wants to run the voters registration program.

The goal is to register more voters in Luapula, Northern, Eastern and Muchinga provinces where they think they will win and conduct very few registrations in Lusaka, Southern, Copperbelt, Central, Western and North Western provinces where PF is extremely weak.

That way they would have rigged the election even before the first vote is cast.

In short, what ECZ and PF have connived to do is to hold a regional election and not a national election in order to get Lungu back to power against the will of the majority of Zambians.

The only way they can achieve this is to deprive Zambians from certain regions of their right to vote by not giving them NRCS and not allowing them to obtain voters cards.

But what they are doing is very dangerous, it will set the country on fire.

They’ve basically decided that working class people, middle income urban voters, miners, poor people in Lusaka’s compounds, youths, students, the unemployed, Tongas, Lozis, Luvales, Lenjes, Kaondes, Solis and others will not be allowed to vote in full, only a small number of people from these income, class and regional demographic groups will be allowed to vote. -NDC