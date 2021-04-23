23.04.21

By Elias Sakala

Lusaka

Honourable Ackson Sejani writes;

Good evening comrades in the struggle. This is to inform you that we are finally out on bail following your prayers and support. We thank the almighty God for this.

We also thank our gallant lawyers for their effort. We thank the big red family and our president for the massive moral and material support during this whole episode. You were truly magnificent.

The struggle continues and it is time to change gears upwards because history and destiny is truly beckoning us on 12th August this year. We must never allow a person who is constitutionally barred from standing for a third time be the one scheming to exclude those qualify to stand, what an irony! Zambians must start warming up to the task of defending our constitution because mr lungu wants to reduce it to a worthless piece of paper.

Nobody is above the law and once we allow certain individuals to start operating above the law then that would be the end of Zambia.

We fought chilubas third term and we are going to fight mr lungus third term as well. It is time to stand up for decency and for what is right.

My special thanks go to the people of Lusaka, the people of mazabuka, choma and Livingstone as alternating epicenters of this whole episode.

Aluta continua!

