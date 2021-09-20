FREEDOM OF SPEECH: strangely, some of us are being branded “cowards” by the “new experts” on freedom of speech. On 6th June, 2017, I was the first opposition political party leader to have entered the Lusaka Central Prison to visit HH – all others, including the former Vice President Dr. Guy L. Scott were stopped. I fought tooth and nail to enter the Lusaka Central Prison – HH and I hugged each and shed tears involuntarily as Mwaliteta (inmate then) watched.

To be sure, I became the first to fully describe to the nation and the world the pathetic situation in which HH was. It was at this stage that international pressure was mounted. I received many confidential messages from the international community for details on what HH was going through.

A few weeks later I was also detained and I was told clearly by the police that my statements to release HH put me in trouble because a revolution could ensue. They said it was not about the “icalo cakwa wiso…” (is it your father’s country) statement, but the concluding part in which I said “Free HH..”. After my release, without trial, I continued to speak on national issues even during my study sabbatical in Jerusalem. This page contains evidence on what I said on behalf of UPP, including the condemnation of the police call out which was sent to HH.

The struggle for the birthing of a prosperous New Zambia continues and we shall not be silenced by ANYBODY. Freedom of speech in NOT a gift from UPND, it is a gift from Heaven. The human spirit was given free will and anyone who attempts to stifle it does so at his or her own peril.

Freedom fighters fought the brutal colonialists. The same human spirit booted out the dictatorships of UNIP, MMD and PF. The same will boot UPND in the fullness of time, which Heaven has already pre-determined. We are patriotic and revolutionary nationalists.

Saviour Chishimba

PARTY PRESIDENT – UPP