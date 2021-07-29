WE GO AHEAD – HH

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below….

We were blocked from entering Chipata and detained at Chipata Airport runway for close to two hours.

Prior to our arrival, several People were tear gassed by the Police under instructions from the outgoing PF regime.

We are now in Chipata, Eastern Province for various peaceful and developmental programs because that is what we are.

Our programmes continue tomorrow.

Kumawa ni kwasu! Bantu basu bafuna chitukuko! Change is coming.

As the Bible says in Romans 8:31; If God be for us, no one can be against us?

HH aka Bally

#Time4Change

#Vote4Change

#HH4President

