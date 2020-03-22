STELLA SATA WRITES

Dear Ministry of Health Zambia

We have 40000 bedspaces for 18 million Zambians WE CAN NOT AFFORD AN EPIDEMIC!

Shut down bars. Allow them only to have people buy alcohol and drink from home.

Put out a motion for all churches to stream services online. They can open bank accounts and mobile money for Tithe and offering to be sent via mobile and digital banking.

Buy Sanitizer in bulk and hand wash in bulk and distribute to ALL SHOPS AND BUS STATIONS AND MARKETS.

Have a massive sensitization campaign and work with RTSA to flood the country with Blue. NO BUSES SHOULD have 5 kumbuyo etc. They should be carrying a minimum number of citizens to avoid exposure. And their conductors must be ensuring everyone washes hands or sanitizers hands as they embark and get off the bus. HENCE PROCURE HAND SANITIZERS AND GIVE ALL BUS CONDUCTORS AND DRIVERS.

Procure thermometers and give all bus drivers, shop keepers, marketeers to check and ensure we have health posts set up at every major Market. If someone’s temperature is off they go to a health post with an ambulance or vehicle on hand to quarantine them if needed. Health posts need to have test kits.

Close borders apart from Cargo. Mandate PROFLIGHT to shut down their international flights.

Have public officials in plain clothes going around to every office, shop, market to check if people are adhering to the health and safety regulations.

THIS WILL BE Bad for business but what’s worse is people dying.