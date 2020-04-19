WE HAVE A BIG PROBLEM WITH ZESCO

There is no doubt that Zesco is one the biggest problems we have in Zambia. Without stable and consistent electricity power supply in the country, all our plans for economic resuscitation will be doomed.

Here is the company that was one of the beneficiaries of the biggest chunk of the borrowed Eurobonds, but in a catastrophic failure to the nation, yet they increased electricity tariffs with the promise of better service.

ZESCO stories of continuing with electricity loadsheding at a time economic activities that consume lots of power have scaled down, does not add up. We have in mind the scaling down of operations in the mining sector, which should have resulted in more electricity power for other sectors, including domestic consumers, especially at this time when our citizens are mainly working from homes.

On assuming office, courtesy of the God and the Zambian people, we shall immediately do the following on ZESCO, among other things:

1. A complete audit of all major contracts in the last 10 years.

2. A complete audit and scrutiny of ZESCO power generation and supply equipment.

3. A complete audit and scrutiny of human resource.

4. A financial audit in terms tender and procurements that have taken place in the last 10 years.

5. A complete scrutiny of the current ZESCO operational arrangements and take a decisive decision on the way forward to increase efficiency at minimal costs.

We shall come back for some of our alternative solutions for increased electricity power generation and supply in the country.

Stay safe

Keep social distancing

Just go out when it’s real necessarily

HH