WE HAVE A TESTED AND COMPETENT PRESIDENT IN ECL – HON. LUBINDA

… says Zambians should trust President Edgar Lungu because his track record is unquestionable.

Chirundu … Thursday, July 08, 2021

Patriotic Front Presidential campaign manager Hon. Given Lubinda says President Edgar Lungu is a tested and competent leader.

Hon. Lubinda, the former Kabwata lawmaker and Justice Minister has told Smart Eagles that Zambians should trust and vote for President Edgar Lungu because his track record is unquestionable.

He said President Lungu has managed to hold the country together under difficult circumstances.

“We have a tested President in President Edgar Lungu. Under stranios conditions he has managed to hold the country together,” Hon. Lubinda said.

Hon. Lubinda said Zambia has a President and a running mate capable of inspiring the country for future generations.

And Hon. Lubinda has castigated politicians championing tribal politics.

” There is no longer any pure tribe in Zambia, the reason am called zayelo is because I know no tribe.This is one Zambia one nation. If we elect people based on tribe we are doomed. We elect leaders based on quality and not tribe,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hon. Lubinda said the fall of constitutional amendment Bill number 10 is now haunting the opposition UPND.

And Hon. Lubinda said it is in the interest of UPND to keep their strongholds underdeveloped.

“The UPND think Zambians will shift their allegiance to PF if development is taken to their strongholds. But Should the people suffer because of their individual interests, ” Hon. Lubinda said.