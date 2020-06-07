Police in Lusaka have arrested and detained two UPND youths for notifying them over their intention to hold a peaceful protest on issues affecting their lives and the nation at large, Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has comfirmed.

Ms Katongo said UPND Information and Publicity Secretary Mainda Simataa and Matomola Likwanya were arrested after delivering a letter notifying police over their intention to hold a peaceful protest over the disputed Gold deal with a Sudanese Company, corruption and poor governance.

The duo claim that police alerted their boss Nelson Phiri who instructed them to detain them.

Efforts by the Party to have them released proved futile and the duo are expected to spend a weekend in the cells.