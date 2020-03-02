When we saw certain people taking pics with President at State House, some of us cried why the President was being exposed to alleged criminal elements or questionable charaters. I was rebuked of jealousy and envy, so I checked myself and refrained from futher comment just in case my brother’s were right.

This is barely three years on,I hear one of them has committed the worst kind of crimes against Zambians.

Now that association will injure the President though it was just for a day and few camera clicks. The PF have been so careless with such protocols and did not understand the repercussions or the importance; first any pic with the President at State House is endorsement of the character by the President. Secondly the youths start to think that’s the character to adopt… at State House we should be seeing youths excelling in school, banking, legitimate businesses etc . Those who either introduce or introduced the President to questionable characters should be fired.

I with only a debt failed to post a picture with a certain important man, because I figured in future when possibly sued I may embarrass his office. Those are the standards we should have. The interigty of the presidency sends alot of signals and should be carefully watched and guarded.

I am glad the PF mobilisation team have come up with what they are calling National Values and principles (NVP). Finally we have an intelligent person in PF, this will automatically reward their members who are there to serve, are honest, respectful, hardworking and intelligent. The PF causal approach has degraded morals and principle of governance. It has made bad vices to be acceptable in society and those who practice them to be hero worshiped. The villains are powerful and have became heroes, so every youth in PF and beyond PF think that becoming a fool with money is the way to go..

We are grateful finally we have a genius in PF mobilisation, I wish I knew who came up with such a plan. Let’s go back to the values of our forefathers where respect was mandatory for one another, honesty and service a badge on our chests, intelligence and patriotism as the hallmark. Even if we fail to attain them we should pursue such values

Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe