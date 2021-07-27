WE HAVE ENOUGH LAWYERS TO CHALLENGE THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION SHOULD HH WIN – DAVIES MWILA

RULING Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila has announced that 8 lawyers have been assembled to challenge the Presidential Election Results should ECZ declare UPND President Hakainde Hichilema winner of the 12th August 2021 Elections.

Hon Mwila has also challenged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and some named Electoral Observers to come out and condemn the violence that was being perpetrated by UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and his campaign team.

Speaking today when he toured and held various campaign meetings in the all wards of Mandevu Constituency in Lusaka, Hon Mwila said Mr. Hichilema was determined to rig this year’s election in his favour at all costs. He disclosed that following credible revelations, the Ruling Party has now assembled 8 lawyers to challenge Mr Hichilema’s victory should UPND win the elections. Hon Mwila has also advised the electorates on the ground to go out in large numbers and vote for President Lungu and other PF candidates on August 12 to reverse any possible HH victory. “We will suffer if the ruling party loses.”, he said.

Yesterday, PF Media Director Antonio Mwanza also announced that PF would petition the presidential election should HH win the polls. – Zambian Bulletin