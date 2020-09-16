By Sikaile C. Sikaile

WE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE PERSON BEHIND THE DESTROYING OF THE UPND VEHICLE

This is Mr.Justine kalukangu from Luanshya one of Mr Lungu’s pastor without a church and the owner of the white vehicle besides the UPND campaign vehicle which was destroyed by PF cadres. He is one man church papa.With no members in church.The car has no papers and he uses 2021 number plate that most PF cadres uses to escape punishment from law enforcement agencies.

He is the best person to tell the truth to the police who was paid to carry out such an activity. These are the same people we here who call themselves Christians for Lungu. Yesterday, I said it that Zambia will remember Edgar Lungu as the most evil, violent, corrupt and tribal man.

We don’t want to hear any excuses from Kakoma Kanganja, let him arrest this criminal.

May God deliver Zambia from the hands of the devil.

SCS