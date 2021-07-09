For Immediate Release

WE HAVE LOST A WARRIOR IN A BATTLE FIELD – AKAFUMBA

08:07:21

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Rikki Joseph’s Akafumba lead NDC officials at the burial of the late NDC Vice President Edward Mumbi.

In delivering his farewell speech at the funeral Mr Akafumba started by greeting fellow mourners and said:-

First of all, I would want to discuss the demise of my brother Mr Mumbi from two fronts.

The first front, Edward Mumbi was my personal friend, he was my boss when we were in Patriotic Front (PF) when it was in opposition and that’s were our relationship grew from strength to strength.

Moving forward we went separate ways but kept contacts, we reorganized when he joined NDC were he was a Presidential spokesperson, I was not working with a stranger but I was working with a colleague, this is a colleague whom I came to know far back, said Akafumba

This man laying here believed in what he stood for and he was a principled man , any human being who has no principals is bound to fall for anything and my dear friend Eddie was not part of that, we worked together and it will be extremely difficult for us as a party to move forward said the NDC leader, please understand me it’s extremely difficult to loose a warrior in the battle front, and our battle is on the 12th August 2021 and that’s when I loose our most dependable Soldier, so the honor that we can give to my departed colleague is that will Soldier on and realize our dream.

Akafumba further explained : I do remember when the two of us would seat while taking some wine, those discussions that we had will ensure that we carry them on, Eddie was a colleague who was fair and a colleague who had no hidden agenda, you would know what he was thinking because he didn’t want to hide anything, this is the man we are putting to rest today.

Akafumba explained the incident on the fateful day and said, when I was informed that he had died, I drove to Maina Soko Military Hospital and sat in my vehicle for close to three hours and asked my self weither I was dreaming, that happened before I went to the funeral house, because I couldn’t believe that a colleague whom I had seen few days back had gone to be with the Lord.

To the family members, please in NDC at large you have an ally, we are colleagues, we are friends, our unity should not end with the demise of your father no, if anything it should now grow more, don’t shy away to pick a phone call and call any of us either in NDC or UPND Alliance, I know some family members of my departed colleague ba Mumbi, please keep your doors open.

My brother Eddie go in peace, rest in peace, til we meet again, you will be greatly missed by the NDC family.

Thank you very much said Akafumba.

Officials from the NDC and the UPND Alliance attended the burial. The late was buried at his farm in Crystal View Ranch Namakolongo Nangoma area of Kembe – Liteta.

Scores of people from different works of life also attended the funeral.

Issued by: NDC Media Department