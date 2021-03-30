WE HAVE LOST AMBITION IN PURSUING OUR HISTORY OF BEING EVER PRESENT AT AFCON SAYS KALU

Former FAZ President Kalusha Bwalya days Chipolopolo bar has dropped and there’s no hiding place

The soccer icon says Zambia have themselves to blame for recent failures on the international stage including lack of qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations, where participation used to be almost customary for the country.

“I think we can’t blame anyone but ourselves because we have set the bar very low and also we have lost ambition in pursuing and living up to our promise and our history of being ever present at the Africa Cup,” he said.

“So it is what it is, it should be very painful for every Zambian, unless it was just a one off

[Zambia Daily Mail]