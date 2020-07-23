WE HAVE NO MESSAGE FOR 2021, LET’S JUST CREATE DIVISION BETWEEN TONGAS AND BEMBERS – SUNDAY CHANDA

By Koswe Editors

A tribal scheme has been unearthed involving PF media director Sunday Lupala Chanda, Richard Sakala, named sick politician and Chief Chitimukulu.

In a meeting recently held, the four tribal idiots resolved and agreed to create tribal division between the Bembas and Tongas as a way to help PF maintain votes in the Northern region of Zambia.

During the same meeting, tribalist and ex-convict Richard Sakala offered to use his useless Daily Nation newspaper to be the platform that will be used to advance this tribal division between the Bembas and the Tongas by persistently accusing the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema that he wants to dethrone Chief Chitimukulu.

The hardcore tribalist chief also agreed to be quoted in the same newspaper every week as he will be giving fake complaints that Hichilema is funding people to dethrone him from his chieftaincy.

In the same meeting, PF media director Sunday Lupala Chanda had put it plainly in the hearing of our source at Daily Nation that the only way Hichilema not to get any votes from the Northern region was for the opposition leader to be accused of funding people to dethrone Chitimukulu.

“We have no message for 2021. The only thing that can serve us is to postpone elections by giving the reason of Covid-19. And if not so, we have to create a serious tribal division between Bembas and Tongas. That is the only way people in the Bembaland can’t hate this Tonga man (Hichilema) otherwise, people are not with us,” stated Chanda in the same meeting.

And the other tribal politician who is sick assured Sakala and Chitimukulu of all the financial support in carrying out this tribal crusade which will be the everyday song in the Daily Nation newspaper as they have already started.

For today, Koswe leaves it here. But expect to be seeing these stories in this useless paper: HH this and HH that; Tongas this and Tongas that; Bembas this and Bembas that; Chitimukulu this and Chitimukulu that. All this is aimed at making Hichilema hated by all Bembas. – Koswe