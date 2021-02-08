Breaking…..

WE HAVE NOT APPOINTED NAWAKWI AS OUR SPOKESPERSON, LEAVE US OUT OF YOUR ‘POLITICAL BATTLES’ – HATEMBOS

The Hatembo siblings in the Kalomo farm controversy have demanded opposition leader, Edith Nawakwi to stop using their family to settle what they are describing as “political scores” with her opponents.

Pheluna Hatembo and her younger brother, Milton have also dismissed claims that they have been abducted and being beaten by third parties of UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema to clear his name.

The duo has been embroiled in a seemingly political storm after they lost their case of trespassing against Hichilema in the High Court for being statute barred.

In an exclusive video interview with Byta FM, Pheluna – the administrator of the Siatembo Estate said Nawakwi approached her family with a lawyer, promising to restore their farm because of illegalities in its purchase.

However, Pheluna says she was first to willfully sell her portion to Bernard Mazuba after the family agreed to share the farm, with each deciding to sell their land at will.

Pheluna reiterates that she accepted to take the matter to court after Nawakwi proposed to help in an effort to clear her name from her brothers who accused her of benefiting more from the sale.

The administrator, however, says she feels there is more to the help rendered than restoring the farm and has since asked Nawakwi to stay away from the family affair.

Milton, on his part, charged that they have not appointed anyone to speak on their behalf in their private affairs, adding that claims of being beaten a not true.

He has threatened to sue anyone dragging his family’s private affair in the public with what he describes as hidden motives to fight political battles.

Milton says he told Nawakwi and his lawyer that he willingly sold his portion directly to Hichilema, a statement which he says unsettled them – but insisted to help restore the farm to the family.

He hints they were promised more than just the farm, but declined to disclose details — adding that they did not foot the legal bills too, though he was unwilling to disclose who paid for them.

Meanwhile, Milton has also dismissed claims that a man named Tom Silwiindi is among cadres that have held them hostage, saying they have decided to go into hiding for fear of being picked and forced to implicate innocent people.

He adds that Kenneth Magareta is his cousin and he only helped escort them to the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) offices and the Court of Appeal because he did not know the location in Lusaka.

BUT when contacted for comment, Nawakwi insists the Hatembos have been compromised and the purchase of the farm remains irregular.

Credit: Byte FM Choma