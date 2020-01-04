In today’s Mast, Kalaba is reported to have said that, Diplomats are in 4 months salary arrears. Then in other social media news it was reported that the High Commissioner in Canada was evicted from his house.
However, the High Commission has come out with a statement to dispel the reports purporting that the Head of Mission, His Excellency Mr. Felix Nicholas Mfula has been evicted from his residence in Ottawa due to non-payment of rentals.
The Mission wishes to inform the general public that the Government of the Republic of Zambia owns the High Commissioner’s official Residence, contrary to false reports that he is in a rented house.
The Zambian Mission in Canada wishes to remind members of the public to treat social media with a certain amount of caution when bloggers peddle unresearched or biased innuendo and rumours.
Issued by : Brian Malama, First Secretary Political/Administration
Why are people fond of reporting lies? Even reporting on issues that are so trivial that they are not worth being talked about. I don’t know what has caused some Zambian people to prefer feasting on lies especially such lies that are aimed to dent the image of Zambia just to gain political mileage. You are not even ashamed to çome out with such undesirables and fake stories from nowhere. Please give us a break. We are really sick and tired with your fake news.