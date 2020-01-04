In today’s Mast, Kalaba is reported to have said that, Diplomats are in 4 months salary arrears. Then in other social media news it was reported that the High Commissioner in Canada was evicted from his house.

However, the High Commission has come out with a statement to dispel the reports purporting that the Head of Mission, His Excellency Mr. Felix Nicholas Mfula has been evicted from his residence in Ottawa due to non-payment of rentals.

The Mission wishes to inform the general public that the Government of the Republic of Zambia owns the High Commissioner’s official Residence, contrary to false reports that he is in a rented house.

The Zambian Mission in Canada wishes to remind members of the public to treat social media with a certain amount of caution when bloggers peddle unresearched or biased innuendo and rumours.

Issued by : Brian Malama, First Secretary Political/Administration