By Florence Muyunda Cic Private Reporter

Monze ~ Southern

WE HAVE NOT FORGOTTEN ABOUT WHO DOESN’T QUALIFY AND WHO QUALIFIES FOR THIS YEAR’S ELECTIONS

A lot May have happened in the recent past that looks more important than other Issues on the cards, but we still remember that bill failed to pass late last year therefore some Articles that were target by the evil Bill still Exist in our constitution. I still Insist that President Edgar Lungu does not qualify to stand for this year’s general elections. Attached below is the pieces of the law that expressly tells us that President Lungu does not qualify.

Art 106.3 tells us that who ever held office twice doesn’t qualify and article 267 tell us what to hold office is and lastly Article 52 tells us what to do if someone ignores the voice of our supreme law of our land in Art 106 and Art 267.

Therefore my advise to the president is that he must respect the constitution this time around or else this may turn out to be a treason case on his side. He should learn something from 2016 when he mislead the Ministers to remain in office even when the constitution was straight forward.

CIC PRESS TEAM