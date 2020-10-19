POLICE spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is not one of the people summoned to appear before police in Chinsali tomorrow.

Over the weekend Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase confirmed that Hichilema along with the party’s Sesheke Constituency member of parliarment had been summoned Romeo Kang’ombe summoned in connection with an investigation they were carrying out.

But in a statement yesterday, Katongo said; “We also wish to dispel reports that the opposition UPND leader, Mr Hakainde Hichilema is among those summoned.”

Katongo said the Police had monitored some social media posts in which some UPND officials were calling for people to go and give solidarity to those members of the UPND summoned by Police in Muchinga Province.

“We wish to advise them not to proceed as doing so will be tantamount to unlawful assembly or conducting an illegal procession which is against the law. There is no need for sympathisers, in this regard, to come into conflict with the law,” she said.

©Kalemba