WE HAVE NOT YET APPLIED FOR BUDGET SUPPORT FROM THE WORLD BANK

www.mof.gov.zm

The Ministry of Finance wishes to address the misinformation by unknown people which has been circulated on various media platforms alleging that the World Bank has halted BUDGET SUPPORT to Zambia.

To start with, Zambia DOES NOT get budget support from the World Bank. At this point, we have also NOT YET APPLIED for budget support from the World Bank; therefore, halting, rejection, or stoppage is not applicable.

What we currently get from the World Bank is project support. The facility is intact and the disbursements are flowing. Starting in June 2020, the World Bank has availed Zambia a new window under IDA 19. In this regard, the indicative planning and budgeting allocation for the period 2021 to 2022 is US$600 million across all eligible sectors in the current country partnership framework for the period 2019 to 2023.

Ministry of Finance will continue to engage frequently, local and external partners in order to improve information exchange on matters of mutual socio-economic interest.

We welcome feedback from the public on matters that need clarification.