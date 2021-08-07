We have orders to ensure HH doesn’t campaign in Copperbelt – Police source

Police sources in Copperbelt have told The Candidates that some orders “from above” have been given to the Police command not to entertain the UPND leader in Copperbelt.

The source who opted to remain unmentioned for obvious reasons said the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema will not be allowed to enter the Province because it is believed he may cause some problems for the ruling party.

Earlier today, UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema confirmed that Zambia Airforce has cancelled his permit to use the airspace and land in Copperbelt at a private airstrip.

He says this is despite that he had earlier been allowed. According to Hichilema, his flight has been cancelled because Edgar Lungu will also be in Copperbelt.

According to intelligence reports, Copperbelt and Lusaka are swing provinces which will determine the outcome of the election next week.

Meanwhile, multiple sources in the ruling party have told The Candidates that PF has drastically lost support in Copperbelt based on preliminary assessments by the Office of the President (OP). – The Candidates