WE HAVE SUSPENDED OUR PROSECUTOR MANDA IN RELATION TO THE EVIDENCE HE GAVE – ACC

The Anti-Corruption Commission has suspended its investigator Chimpampe Chipuli Manda who said he did not believe Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya committed an offence.

Manda yesterday told the Lusaka Magistrates Court that the total value of assets Dr Chilufya is accused of acquiring illegally is less than his legitimate income.

Manda told Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale that based on his findings he did not believe the minister committed offence.

“The Commission has suspended Mr Manda, the investigations officer,” stated ACC public relations manager Timothy Moono to Daily Revelation. “There is no need to investigate (him). Things are already there.”

Moono said Manda had been suspended in connection to the evidence he gave in court yesterday. He said the prosecutor was suspended, pending disciplinary action. -Daily Revelation