We have to win Lusaka by all costs – Mwila

PATRIOTIC Front secretary general Davies Mwila has said that the party needs to win in Lusaka at all costs.

Speaking when he addressed party officials in Kanyama, Kabwata and Chawama constituencies, Mwila said party members must work hard and ensure that President Lungu and the PF win with over 60 percent.

Mwila encouraged PF members to campaign based on the party’s 2021-2026 manifesto and what the party has achieved in the last 10 years.

He stressed that electorates have no excuse because the party has given them the candidates they wanted.

Mwila has also emphasized that the party will continue to provide material and financial support to foot soldiers as they conduct the door to door campaigns which he said is the most effective way of maximizing votes.

And speaking earlier, Lusaka Province PF Chairman Kennedy Kamba has directed constituency officials to increase on the number of campaign Centres in the constituencies in order to capture more voters.

Kamba also assured the PF Secretary General that he will not leave any stone unturned to ensure that all PF candidates and President Lungu get maximum votes in Lusaka Province.

Mwila who was accompanied by former Chawama Member of Parliament Lawrence Sichalwe, Member of the Central Committee Hon Paul Moonga, Lusaka Province Chairman Kennedy Kamba and other party officials also took time to check on some campaign centres.

Credit: Smart Eagles