WE HAVE WRITTEN TO CENTRAL BANK AND DRUG ENFORCEMENT REQUESTING CONTINUATION OF OPERATIONS FOR ONO AND COMSAVE ASSOCIATIONS — COMMITTEE

The 22 member committee representing the membership of Ono Savings and Comsave Credit Union has written to authorities requesting continuation of operations for the two institutions.

Committee Vice Secretary, Charity Machila tells Byta FM that they have asked the Bank of Zambia, and Drug Enforcement Commission to guide the two institutions if they had irregularities in their operations.

Machila also discloses that DEC called members of the committee for interviews to, among other things – establish whether the money really belonged to the saving membership.

The letter has also been given to Mazabuka District Commissioner, Jenny Chirwa.

It still, however, remains unclear whether the matter will be taken to court and as Directors of the institutions have not been called upon for interviews in the investigations.

Machila says the committee will continue engaging government authorities on how best they should help the two institutions.

And Taskforce Committee Secretary, Chisanga Kabwe says the two institutions helped the people who saved to take their children to school and improve their standards of living.