Bowman Lusambo writes

WE HOPE KAMANGA IS PREPARING HANDOVER NOTES NOW

So another AFCON failure for the Chipolopolo. As a football fan, the rebuilding should start now but that rebuilding project should not be headed by the same people who brought it down.

The President of the FA Mr. Andrew Kamanga should take the blame and step aside to pave way for people who understand football from end to end to step in and clean up the mess.

The only consolation we have this time around is that the resignation will not be forced because Mr Kamanga voluntarily offered to resign on national TV on December 2, 2020 if Zambia fails to qualify to another AFCON.

Well, it’s over 12 hours since Chipolopolo were kicked out of the race and we are anxiously waiting for the news conference announcing the inevitable-that the Kamanga era at FAZ has ended.

Going forward, what we know is true is that no one, not even Mr Kamanga should be allowed to kill our beautiful game, a game we so dearly love.

The painful years under Mr Kamanga have proved to us all that football is best left to footballers to play and administer just as fishing should be done by fishermen and preaching the word of God for Reverends.