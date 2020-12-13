By Diggers Editor

JUSTICE Minister, Honourable Given Lubinda says there is no way he can afford to raise K56,000 to pay to the State as a refund for the illegal salaries which he obtained when he illegally stayed in office after the dissolution on Parliament in 2016. According to Mr Lubinda, that is a lot of money which he would have to go and borrow at high interest rates, failure to which his family would starve.

“Obviously, we are obliged to pay, except, speaking for myself, I don’t know how I will manage to raise all that money within 30 days. That is far beyond my monthly earning. There is no way that I can raise that kind of money within 30 days except for me going to borrow at high interest rate. So, from my personal perspective, I am still reflecting upon making an application to the court to extend the period in which I can pay this money because I don’t think it is the intention of the court to starve me and my family for the next two months,” says Honourable Lubinda.

First of all, everybody knows that our Minister of Justice is not being honest. Everybody knows that the minister is playing victim and pretending to be a poor public servant who has no source of income or allowances, other than what reflects on his pay slip. The problem with lies is that they have short legs, it will not be long before the minister will have to explain how he has amassed the wealth he has when he claims not to have any other source of income.