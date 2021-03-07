WE as a new liberated NDC want to assure Zambians that we mean well and the UPND Alliance is more than ready to serve the people diligently, says Josephs Akafumba

In an interview, the NDC president said his party’s alliance with the UPND would not be distracted by anyone.

He also warned President Edgar Lungu to not blind people by what he termed ‘good Samaritan antics’.

“We will not be distracted by Chishimba Kambwili in our pursuit to tell Zambians about President Edgar Lungu’s evils. Why has President Edgar Lungu all of a sudden become a good Samaritan after abusing the nation’s resources and killing professionalism in governance institutions?” Akafumba asked. “This must be a question all Zambians need to ask. Where was he in 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2016? He was busy fattening his bank accounts. I won’t be surprised to hear that he has offshore accounts stashed with millions of dollars. We need him to come clean on these issues. We as a new liberated NDC want to assure Zambians that we mean well and the UPND Alliance is more than ready to serve the people diligently.”

He said the PF is under a money spell which they have inherited from the MMD.

Akafumba said the PF was failing to learn lessons from the fall of MMD and its leader Rupiah Banda in 2011 despite throwing a lot of money around.

Leaders in the ruling party, including President Edgar Lungu, have been making cash donations throughout the country ahead of the August 12 Presidential and General Elections.

“Michael Sata had the support of the international community and he could have done what RB was doing by branding buses and bicycles, but he did not. Now the PF has fallen under the same spell; it is a sign that money making people stop thinking. We have retirees not paid why brand bicycles?” he asked. “Why give headmen jackets? We have a lot of students in universities and colleges failing to pay tuition, fees why give a bus to a university? How many people will use it? Will it give students meal allowances? Think ba PF, think!”

Akafumba said the PF should have given buses to universities and colleges if they had not overpriced the 41 fire tenders.

“Where did the money go?” asked Akafumba.