We messed up as a party, we failed to control caderism – PF’s Kamba says sorry
THE Patriotic Front (PF) has apologised to the nation over its failure to address cadreism in bus stations and markets countrywide during its 10 years in government.
And PF Lusaka Province chairperson Kennedy Kamba is not afraid of being investigated for corruption as alleged by some people because his hands are clean.
Kamba asked Zambians to forgive the former ruling party for all the wrongs they committed against them.
“As the PF in Lusaka Province, I want to say sorry to the people of Zambia, we messed up as a party, we failed to control caderism in the country. As provincial chairman, I want to apologise from the bottom of my heart,”said Kamba.
Credit: Zambia Daily Mail
Senior Cadre! Yes sir, and your party promoted criminality. Crimes by PF cadres were invisible to your party and state institutions. Police officers could not arrest PF criminals. DEC and ACC were compromised including theJudiciary. Even the President NEVER saw Corruption from his government, despite numerous reports from law enforcement agencies. Lawlessness prevailed.
Anyone above 10 years of age will never forget about lawlessness that we experienced under PF and the brutal reign of ECL, where competitors would be gassed and prosecuted.
Ba Kamba are you Indeed clean from the bottom of your heart? If so the better.