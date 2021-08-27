We messed up as a party, we failed to control caderism – PF’s Kamba says sorry

THE Patriotic Front (PF) has apologised to the nation over its failure to address cadreism in bus stations and markets countrywide during its 10 years in government.

And PF Lusaka Province chairperson Kennedy Kamba is not afraid of being investigated for corruption as alleged by some people because his hands are clean.

Kamba asked Zambians to forgive the former ruling party for all the wrongs they committed against them.

“As the PF in Lusaka Province, I want to say sorry to the people of Zambia, we messed up as a party, we failed to control caderism in the country. As provincial chairman, I want to apologise from the bottom of my heart,”said Kamba.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail