Ndola 2nd November 2020

WE MOURN WITH RPP- Copperbelt NDC

We register our sympathy with our Alliance partners the RPP and our thoughts go to the family of the late President James Lukuku’ s family for the loss of our dear President , Father friend and Brother.

The Nation has been robbed of a Patriot who had the Country at heart.

The Alliance spokesperson President James Lukuku’was a pragmatic , versatile and down to earth Politician of our generation.

He was very articulate on many National issues.He was a well researched Intelligent and connected figure who blended the past present and future aspirations with clarity of factual references.

This is a leader who was brave and would strive to drive his point home.He did a lone demonstration against the collapsed bill 10 while putting National interest before self.

He loved the Alliance of Parties heart and soul.He really wanted to see the success of the Alliance.

His sudden death has reached us with shock.

We call upon the relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate the cause of death of this young and dynamic Leader who was a role model to so many young prospective future leaders.

May his Soul Rest In Peace.

Sam Nyirenda

NDC Copperbelt Provincial Secretary