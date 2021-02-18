By CIC Reporter | 18 Feb 2021 | 2021

—————————————————————

Hardline UPND aspiring councillor for Kamwala Ward 5 Hon. Mainda Simataa says the PF regime is lining up war machinery against the citizens of Zambia in preparation to usurp the Electoral process and declare President Lungu life President.

Simataa has cited the recent installed surveillance systems as a means to spy, monitor and Crackdown on opposition movement in an event that people should rise to defend their votes from being stolen, and their choice for president HH being usurped.

“I will keep saying this: this is Africa where elections are never free nor fair. Zambia is a dictatorship led by criminals with cases to answer. Naturally, they fear regime change and their puppets like Nshindano are busy manipulating the Electoral process as I speak. Kampyongo is also busy arming and militarizing the police and installing spyware – question is which enemy is PF mobilizing all this war machinery against? Can we expect a free and fair election?” asked Simataa.

Simataa who’s also Kabwata information and Publicity Secretary said it was necessary for the opposition to mobilize and prep the minds of the Zambian people to oppose by show of numbers on the streets, and attempt of the PF to announce Lungu as president.

“There’s no way President Lungu can beat HH in an election. Even if Lungu stood against a frog in an election, the frog can win. That’s how badly Zambians are going to punish PF in August.” said Simataa.