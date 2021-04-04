WE MUST LEARN FROM CHRIST’S DEATH AND RESURRECTION – HH

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has today shared an Easter message on the importance of living by Christian values.

Reflecting on the significance of the day he writes, “Easter is the centrepiece of of the Christian faith and the fulfilment of the rescue plan by God, of humanity. The resurrection of Christ is the foundation of Christianity that provided final and undeniable proof that Christ was really the Son of God and that He had overcome death once and for all.”

“The message of Easter is a message of help, hope, fulfilment and accomplishment. The death of Christ provides us a living proof and testimony of God’s love for man and His unquenchable desire to acquit us of all sin and the shame of being guilty,” he continues.

Hichilema suggests that the day should be used “for reflection, introspection and national reconciliation if we are to rightly claim our Christian values in a Christian Nation.”

Looking ahead to elections scheduled for August the UPND leader says that it is important to draw lessons from Christ’s death and resurrection “by ensuring we practice fairness and justice in all we say and do.”

“We cannot say we love Christ while we promote and preach hate speech, slander and lay traps for our neighbours, nor can we say we are His faithful followers if we rob the poor and engage in corrupt practices, or take part in acts of intimidation, manipulation, violence and falsehoods,” he writes.

“If we did that, then we would be guilty of hypocrisy and pretence and we would be revoking the meaning of Easter whose core message is justice, love and fair play. Happy Easter to all of you fellow citizens and may the bright light of Easter shine on all of you,” Hichilema concludes.