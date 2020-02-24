President Edgar Lungu has reminded Zambians that as the nation is dealing with other challenges such as ensuring security, law, and order, they must not lose sight of the progress the country continues to make in addressing, among others, load shedding and transforming the energy sector as a whole.
The President has refused to be distracted from doing what the government must do in taking development to all parts of the Country.
He said his vision for the energy sector is not only to end load-shedding but to make Zambia a net exporter of energy.
The president also shared his vision for the energy sector which he says if implemented will see the complete transformation of the sector.
He reiterated that Zambia has so much potential to develop the energy sector owing to the conducive investment climate and the abundant natural resources the nation is endowed with.
However, according to the Zambezi River Authority, the water levels at Lake Kariba remain low despite the rains being experienced in the area.
