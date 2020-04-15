HARRY Kalaba is appalled that President Edgar Lungu opts for silence on grave matters affecting the country.

Kalaba, the opposition Democratic Party (DP) president, notes that he doesn’t know what political power does to people.

He also says those in the PF are trying to play politics by posturing that they are interested in saving 11,000 jobs at Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) in Kitwe and Mufulira.

He was speaking when he visited The Mast offices in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill area, over the weekend.

“The President has been very elusive on very important national issues. He has failed to grasp the issues happening in the country – they seem to be a little beyond him. Zambia is going down every day because we don’t have a leadership,” Kalaba charged.

“Before the [2015] campaigns, the President was getting a lot of advice. He could even call to ask ‘how do we do it here?’ But immediately we won the elections, he was not consulting, at least not from me. His understanding of the presidency was that you have got all the powers as the President and that you can do anything. That is very wrong!”

Asked how President Lungu could rectify his wrongs, Kalaba, a former foreign affairs minister, said: “maybe the future will give him an opportunity to summon his innermost self to speak the truth.”

“Maybe he will realise that he could have done better than he has done. One of the reasons I supported him is that I saw humility in him and I thought he was going to keep the party together,” he said.

“But afterwards I realised that his interests were completely at variance with what I thought he was going to be pushing. So, I leave it to him that maybe he will right his shortfalls.”

On what he thought could be the result if the PF remained in power after next year’s elections, Kalaba said: “it will be suicidal!”

“PF now is not the PF that we joined. I was attracted to the message of president [Michael] Sata of lower taxes, more money in people’s pockets and more jobs. But all that has been abandoned and our people can’t even be told the truth about what is going on,” Kalaba regretted.

“The leadership prefers to keep the people in the dark as opposed to giving them adequate information. We have lost donor credibility as a country as a result of the high levels of corruption that have characterised this administration. Our economic status, as defined by Standard & Poor’s two months ago…They downgraded us six levels below junk.”

The opposition leader added that because of such a downgrade, “nobody can invest in this country.”

“Anybody who is investing in this country is doing so at their own risk. We are at our lowest as a country – we need a fresh face for us to begin attracting a bit of life. Right now, everything is literally dead and buried,” he observed.

On the placing of Mopani Copper Mines – Nkana and Mufulira operations – on care and maintenance for 90 days, Kalaba said the government hasn’t shown seriousness with the issue of Mopani.

“The Minister of Mines had said Mopani was not going to ‘close,’ that it was not going to ask the 11,000 workers to go because they (Mopani) had not informed government. Then the minister says ‘go and protest’ amidst the COVID-19 situation! When we say there is a lack of clarity and vision on the part of the leadership of the PF, this is what we mean,” he said.

“The PF is trying to play politics by telling us that they are interested in saving the 11,000 jobs but on the other hand they are not interested in saving the jobs at Prime TV. But they pretend that they want to save the jobs at Mopani – it’s not true.”

He pointed out that President Lungu should have taken time to call the CEO of Glencore because the matter at hand was a serious one.

“If you lose 11,000 jobs on the Copperbelt, that means almost the entire Copperbelt is going to be affected. It simply means that the economy of the Copperbelt has come to a standstill,” Kalaba feared. “President Lungu has not said a single word; he has allowed [mines minister Richard] Musukwa to speak but the President himself has elected silence. If the President can’t speak on a matter as grave as the one that is happening at Mopani, then where are we going? The President must have shown leadership by going to the Copperbelt to allay the fears of the workers.”

He stressed that the President had remained quiet on all important things.

“There was gassing in this country but he never said anything, apart from when he read a statement sneaked in in his parliamentary speech. On this COVID-19 issue he had to be forced and that’s when he came and spoke…” Kalaba noted.

“Mealie-meal prices have been high around the country but President Lungu has chosen to be silent on the matter.”

Kalaba further said Zambia was in the current “crisis” because: “most of the people who should have been brave are not.”

“I don’t know what power does to people because even my own colleagues, the ministers, most of them changed friends. Some of them couldn’t even go to the churches they used to go because they were now at another level,” he said.

“People are in jail as we speak because those who should have spoken for them elected silence. We have cowards who can’t stand up and speak what is right. If we can’t have that bravery to speak as things are, we’ll continue to have mediocre leadership in this country.”

Meanwhile, Kalaba suggested that during this COVID-19 period, the government must absolve all the loans for civil servants.

“The government should stop the deductions from civil servants’ salaries. It will help push the economy because civil servants will have the money,” proposed Kalaba.

“Even Pay As You Earn should not be paid by civil servants during this period of COVID-19. This is a desperate situation we are in.”