HUNDREDS of Lusaka residents on Saturday braved rains to attend the Socialist Party’s Matero rally addressed by party president Fred M’membe who called for news ideas to tackle poverty and the impending armageddon.

Lusaka and surrounding areas experienced heavy rains from early hours of Saturday till about midday.

Dr M’membe’s debut rally in Zambia’s capital was scheduled for 12:00 hours but the heavy downpour delayed the event to the late hours.

All seemed lost until about 15:00 hours when people flocked to the venue, others in umbrellas while some just went about as thought it wasn’t raining.

The rally was preceded by cultural performances from the Nsingu Brigade and other upcoming musicians from the Copperbelt.

Dr M’membe arrived at the venue at 15 :45 hours aboard a white Land Cruiser and was ushered to the holding tent.

Slowly, people made way to the ground, which by now was muddy, soon as the party General Secretary Dr Cosmas Musumali announced the presence of his president.

Dr M’membe took to the podium at 16:14 hours to the amusement of the crowd.

He went straight into his 45-minute long speech explaining socialist values and what is required to address the challenges facing the country.

Addressing the rally Dr M’membe said political ideas were worthless if they were not inspired by noble, selfless sentiments.

He said likewise, noble sentiments are worthless if they are not based on correct, just, fair and humane ideas.

“New ideas are urgently needed to get ourselves out the current despair and suffering; a new awareness is needed to prepare ourselves for the future that today looks so sombre,” Dr M’membe. “A very complex era like the one we are in today requires strong principles, malamulo, than ever before. It requires more strong values. It requires more broad mindedness. It requires listening to everyone, kuika nzelu pamodzi, without thinking that we are the owners of the absolute knowledge and truth. To get ourselves out of this misery will require the work of many of us, thousands of cadres and leaders. It can never be the work of a single person no matter how talented, no matter how intelligent, no matter how knowledgeable or meritorious one may be.”

He said it was a sacred duty for each citizen to do that, which can be done within an individual’s reach to put the country on a brighter path.

“We have to everyday meditate on the future of our country, truthfully delve deeply into it; to help build a more just, more fair and more humane Zambia for our children and our children’s children,” Dr M’membe said.

“Revolutionaries and all other selfless people work for the future. Revolutionaries have always worked, struggled for the future. But the future is not built in the future; it is built on the threshold of what we do today. By coming here to Matero today to share ideas, to mobilise for revolutionary change in our country, to recharge our revolutionary batteries, we are contributing to the building of a future nation that will be more just, more fair and more humane.”

He questioned why Zambians continued to endure hunger, unemployment, early death from curable diseases, ignorance and all sorts of human and social afflictions 55 years after attainment of independence.

“Why should a tiny minority continue to access better education, health, housing, water and sanitation while the biggest majority don’t? Why should so many Zambians go to sleep on empty stomachs while the rich people throw away food?” Dr M’membe asked. “New ideas are needed that can make it possible for the masses of our people to get out of this poverty and avoid this impending Armageddon. It is not possible to build a more just, more fair and more humane society – a socialist society – without paying attention to the values of honesty, equity, humility and solidarity. If you are honest, truly honesty with yourself and with others, you cannot be corrupted, you cannot steal and you cannot humiliate others – teti mulesebanya abanenu.”

He said it was impossible to build a more just, more fair and more humane society without equity.

“And here we are talking about equity in terms of access to education, health services, housing, food, clean water, sanitation and all the services required in an organised society,” Dr M’membe said. “To be discriminated against, to count for nothing is a very painful thing in life. Some of us who were brought up by people who were not our biological parents know very well how painful it is not to be treated in an equal way. The people who brought us up might have been very generous human beings. But they might not have treated us in an equal manner with their biological children.”

Dr M’membe said today “we live in a country that is divided into two nations – not on tribal basis but on class”.

“We have the Ku [upper class residential areas] and Kwa [compound] nations, the haves and the don’t haves, the rich and the poor. The well-to-do live Ku and there they have no problems with water, sanitation, schools, health services, food, jobs, housing, roads. Everything there is plenty and nice – vonse vili mbwe mbwe mbwe,” he noted. “Even their churches are very nice compared to those in Kwa. Those in the Kwa nation have to endure poor housing, water supply, sanitation, education and health services, roads, nutrition and joblessness…If you are born in Kwa your chances of moving to Ku are near to zero. There was a time, once upon a time, when it was very possible to move from Kwa to Ku. All you needed was to work hard in school and go to college or university. After that you got a well-paying job to enable you live in Ku.”

Dr M’membe said today hard work in school doesn’t guarantee one living in an upmarket area.

You can pass your exams with flying colours but still fail to go far in your education because of having no money for fees.

“I was among the first children of this country to start school after independence. Those who started school before independence had to pay. For us it was all free. We were given free uniforms, books, pencils, crayons and all the other materials we needed. We did not only go to school to learn but also to eat. We were fed at school. We were given milk and milk biscuits at school,” he narrated.

“We were very happy children. When our president, Dr Kenneth Kaunda, came to our district we knew that there was no school on that day. We didn’t need the teachers to tell us there was no school. We went home washed our uniforms, pressed or ironed them well. We went to the airport or aerodrome early in the morning to welcome our president. When Dr Kaunda’s plane landed and he was waving his white handkerchief, we waved back vigorously. You felt as if it was you alone he was waving at. You felt very happy and proud of being Zambian. We loved our leaders because we felt that they also loved us. Indeed they loved us, they cared about us. They gave us a better life. For all their deficiencies, inadequacies and shortcomings we cannot accuse them of not caring.”

He said Dr Kaunda’s children slept in the same dormitories with the children of humble workers and peasants.

“Can your children today go to the same schools with the children or grandchildren of your presidents, your ministers?” has asked. “What did that do to us, the children of the humble workers and peasants? It gave us a lot of confidence, our self-esteem increased. And we started doing better than the children of our leaders.”