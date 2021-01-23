WE NEED TO REBOOT THE ECONONMY – MUTATI

Movement for Democratic Change – MDC President has charged that the country’s economy is bleak making it increasingly difficult for anyone to plan on a day to day basis but have to live by the grace of God.

Mr Mutati said this was a clear indication on the need to reboot the economy under the framework of the new normal by taking up five key strategic measures to achieve this.

Mr Mutati said, as a matter of urgency, there is need to construct a sustainable solution to the persistent fuel shortages by not constructing taxations to follow transactions but have taxations to deal with the business environment in the fuel sector.

He said in order to address the fuel shortages, government must also stop the procurement of fuel but leave it to the private sector to do so while its role must be limited to policing, licensing and regulation.

“In most of our neighboring countries, governments don’t procure fuel but the private sector does and the prices are competitive. If you leave it to the private sector, they’ll do a decent job so stop procurement of fuel as government, You are just creating (nkogole) debt.” Mr Mutati said.

And Mr Mutati said government must allow the farmers export their commodity easily to the neighbouring countries in order for them to earn Forex to sustain their livelihood.

He also said as part of the rebooting process, the government should avoid borrowing for infrastructure development.

“Exports should not be about selective issuance of permits. The focus of government should be productivity and not the issuance of export permits. Lekani bantu nabeve bapangeko ndalama. Ziko yavuta (Allow the people to make money too. Life is unbearable.) Let’s not allow only a small bunch that have got access to these permits to make money, we all want to make money.” He said.

Mr Mutati was speaking yesterday during a press briefing at the party secretariat in Lusaka’s Woodlands area.

Credits: MDC MEDIA TEAM.