Bishop Kazhila writes…

WE OPPOSE TRIBALISM AND ITS PROPAGATORS IN ZAMBIA AND ELSEWHERE

Any individual or organization promoting tribalism in Zambia or elsewhere is demonic and an idol or devil worshipper devoid of love and fear of God.

Toxic tribalism is recipe for unending hatred and wars which runs through many generations.

We the people of Zambia must unite and isolate such ones so that they learn lessons that as a country we are not interested in their tribal wickedness.

It’s God, and not them, who made humans and tribes.

None of us, but God alone, had a choice to chose which parents, race and ethnicity we were to be birthed into.

Bible teaches us to MARK and AVOID such ones who cause divisions among you which are contrary to His teaching (Romans 16:17) and to flee from them (2 Thessalonians 3:6 & 1 Corinthians 5:11).

So being so tribal in a country like Zambia is foolishness and an affront on God.

The end of toxic tribalists is hell because in heaven are peoples from all tribes, languages, nations etc. (Revelation 7: 9).