By The Mast (Editorial)

WE PLANTED A CROOKED SEED.

Fr Richard Luonde says the election of Edgar Lungu has brought more suffering than economic freedom to all Zambians. We agree.

“The election of President Edgar Lungu in 2015 and 2016 has brought more suffering never experienced before since independence,” says Fr Luonde. “If anyone thinks that President Lungu has been a blessing to our country, they are wrong. To the contrary, the Lungu presidency has been a curse to our country because it has brought more harm than good to all sectors of our economy. The good governance record we have held in the region for many years has been wiped out by his dictatorship. This is the only President in our history who has thrown out the rule of law and replaced it with cadreism without shame. Zambians can’t wait to kick him out so that we save the little pride there is left in our governance credentials. Crooks are now our masters without shame. They have mobilized under this dictatorship and they are trying to make us look guilty when we are the innocent ones. When they kill, torture, maim and accuse falsely, to them it is like nothing happened.”

The Edgar presidency was a political project of crooks, by crooks, for crooks. Edgar was made President by crooks like the late Willie Nsanda. Willie bullied everyone to pave way for Edgar. This was a presidency conceived in a twisted way and born in a twisted manner. And it can only be sustained by crooked means – corruption, lies, deception and intolerance.

We are simply reaping what we sow. On August 12, let’s change and plant a better seed. Only then can we reap a good crop.