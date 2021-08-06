We Pray for Mutale Nalumango

We pray for our brave and courageous running mate and Vice President Mutale Nalumango and her team, who were attacked yesterday as they drove between Chienge and Nchelenge in Luapula Pronvince. We thank God that they are safe. We also pray for the safety of all our campaign teams across the Republic.

Dear God,

Our hearts are burdened for Mutale Nalumango and her team, who were attacked as they peacefully associated with fellow citizens in Luapula Province yesterday. We ask that you would be their comforter, that you would cover them with your infinite grace and mercy, and surround them with peace during this dark season. We pray for fresh grace, for renewed strength, for your goodness and mercy over their lives today. We thank you that you alone are our refuge and strong tower.

We thank you also that no matter what we face, you are still on the throne, you are still in control, and nothing can ever stand against you. Thank you that you hold the victory in this world, and you have promised in your Word that you will be with us through any hardship we may face.

Father may you bring peace and also heal our land. May love and unity overcome hate in our Nation and may you bring us back together as one people under one God, in Jesus’s Name I pray, Amen.

Hakainde Hichilema.