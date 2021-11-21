WE REGRET MUTALE MWANZA’S DEBAUCHERY-SEAN TEMBO

APOLOGY

My wife and l would like to sincerely apologize to the general public over the inappropriate conduct by the recipient of the award that we were presenting last evening at the Diamond TV Personality of the Year Awards Event. It is regrettable that we had to be associated with such inappropriate behavior and we are hopeful that the organizers of the event will put in place measures to ensure that such an occurrence does not repeat itself in future.

Thank you.