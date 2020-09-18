COPPERBELT~Kitwe.

Press statement for immediate release from Elisha Matambo, UPND Chairman, Copperbelt Province.

18th September 2020

WE SALUTE COPPERBELT RURAL FOR RESOUNDING VICTORIES

We wish to convey our deepest thanks and appreciation to our Copperbelt Province voters who braved PF intimidation, thuggery and corruption, but delivered a resounding victories to the UPND, in Ward by elections in Milopa, Kansanta and Luswishi Wards of Copperbelt rural.

This is despite the fact that these were PF induced by elections as a result of buying off Councillors to resign from their positions. The PF heavily relied on intimidation, bribery and violence and therefore expected a complete whitewash, but our people stood their ground and rejected their corrupt advances including offers of cash and food handouts.

Our victories undercuts the PF’s misplaced and twisted claims that Copperbelt is their stronghold. Copperbelt Province is incorruptible and is the nerve centre of Zambian politics. What goes on here spreads to the rest of the nation and PF must not massage themselves with their marginal wins elsewhere and think they have got it. We saw this by – election misconception from the MMD, who because of their arrogance and extravagance would dress trees, ant – hills and ZESCO poles with their regalia, but still lost the elections.

Finally we wish to salute our gallant candidates from the above wards who refused to exchange their loyalty and patriotism with cash.

We also wish to thank our structures who were drawn from all Copperbelt Districts, that we had assigned a ward each to manage. Thank you for being on the ground and enduring long nights to ensure we delivered victory.

Let us continue working and recruiting and ensuring that we encourage our people especially those who have attained voting age to obtain NRC’S and register to vote for 2021.

Elisha Matambo.

Copperbelt Province UPND Chairman.